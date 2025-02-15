Two youths including college student murdered in Mayiladuthurai, police arrest three

MAYILADUTHURAI: Two young men were fatally stabbed when they attempted to intervene in an altercation near Muttam in Mayiladuthurai district on Friday night.
The victims' families alleged that the attack was retaliation for opposing illegal liquor sales, but the police stated that they were killed while trying to prevent an assault on another individual.
B Sakthi (20), an engineering student from Srinivasapuram, and his relative K Harish (25) from Muttam sustained fatal injuries during the attack. M Thangadurai (28), R Rajkumar (24), and M Mooventhan (24), all from Muttam, were arrested for the murder.
"One of the accused, Mooventhan, had a dispute with Dinesh. On Friday night, Mooventhan and his relatives attempted to assault Dinesh. However, Sakthi and Harish became involved and were killed. The victims and the accused did not have any vendetta," said Mayiladuthurai SP G Stalin.
According to sources, the conflict began on 13 February when Dinesh allegedly hurled slurs at Mooventhan while passing by him on a motorcycle in Muttam. This led to an altercation, but bystanders intervened and separated them.
On Friday around 9 pm, Dinesh was with his friends Sakthi, Harish, and Ajay (19) when Mooventhan, his elder brother Thangadurai, and their relative Rajkumar, reportedly in an inebriated state, confronted him again. A heated argument ensued, escalating into violence.
"Suddenly, Mooventhan and his relatives attempted to assault Dinesh with knives," said SP G Stalin. "Sakthi, Harish, and Ajay allegedly tried to stop them and protect Dinesh. However, Sakthi and Harish were fatally stabbed. Ajay also suffered injuries, while Dinesh was mostly unharmed."
The attackers fled the scene, and the injured were rushed to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital, where Sakthi and Harish were declared dead on arrival.
Following the incident, the police launched an investigation and arrested Mooventhan, Thangadurai, and Rajkumar. A case was registered at Perambur Police Station. Authorities revealed that Thangadurai and Rajkumar had previous cases against them under the Prohibition Act.
Outraged by the killings, relatives of the victims vandalised the homes of the accused in Muttam. They alleged that Harish and Sakthi were murdered in revenge for opposing illegal liquor sales in the village.
When the police informed the families that the murders were not premeditated, they staged a protest near the hospital, blocking the road and refusing to collect the bodies after the autopsy.
To prevent further violence, police personnel were deployed to the area. SP G Stalin met with the protesters and assured them of a thorough investigation. The protesters then dispersed. Further investigations are ongoing.