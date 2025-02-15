Vending panel row, fund crunch hit Tiruchy corporation's food street project

TIRUCHY: The space beside the Anna Nagar Uzhavar Sandhai road was in the spotlight for a long time as the corporation last year announced its plan to set up the city’s first food street there.

The project along the lines of the one by Karnataka’s Belagavi corporation envisaged a dedicated street offering to the public an array of cuisines at an affordable rate and in a hygienic manner. It was initially discussed during the January 2024 session of the Tiruchy corporation council and later presented in the 2024-25 civic body’s budget. With an outlay of Rs 2.2 crore, it was meant to be completed before the end of the current financial year.

However, even after almost a year, the authorities are yet to take any visible steps to implement the project, complain residents. Now the space allotted for the project is used for dumping the earth removed during road laying works and for stocking up on construction material for underground drainage work.