Woman constables taken off duty from camp offices of senior police officials in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: State police authorities have directed that woman constables be reassigned from administrative tasks in senior officers’ and camp offices to police stations, special units, and field duties where their presence is essential.

In a circular dated February 8, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order Davidson Devasirvatham stressed the need to utilise woman constables effectively, particularly in handling cases involving sexual offences, domestic violence, and other gender-based crimes.

Their presence in police stations ensures that victims, especially women and children, feel safe and supported while reporting crimes. Their engagement in frontline policing also strengthens the force’s ability to address crimes against women and children. The directive instructs all Zonal IGPs and Commissioners of Police to ensure that woman constables are not unduly retained in camp offices but are optimally deployed in policing roles.

Unit heads must review current assignments and make necessary adjustments immediately. It is to be noted that this order preceded the February 12 suspension of IPS officer G Magesh Kumar over sexual harassment allegations involving woman constables.