Work starts for 27-floor tower at Central Square in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai is set to get a new skyline icon as Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the ambitious Central Tower project at Chennai Central’s Central Square. The 27-floor commercial skyscraper, estimated to cost Rs 350 crore, will be developed by the Chennai Metro Property Management Company, a joint venture between Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Spread over 14,280 square metres, the 120-metre-high tower will feature a modern mix of retail, office and business spaces. The lower floors (ground to 4th) will host retail and commercial outlets, while floors 5 to 24 will be dedicated to office spaces. The 25th floor will house service facilities, and the top two floors will be premium business and commercial spaces. The structure will also include four basement levels to accommodate parking and other facilities.

The groundbreaking event saw the presence of key government officials, including Minister for Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments PK Sekarbabu, Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion & Commerce TRB Rajaa, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and Chennai Metro Rail Managing Director MA Siddique, among others.

With its strategic location and cutting-edge infrastructure, the Central Tower is poised to become a major commercial landmark in Chennai, driving economic growth and enhancing the city’s urban appeal.

Central Square serves as a key multi-modal transport hub, facilitating seamless movement between major transportation points such as Chennai Central Railway Station, Suburban Central Railway Terminal, Park Railway Station (suburban), Park Town Railway Station (MRTS), Chennai Metro Station, Ripon Buildings (Greater Chennai Corporation), Southern Railway Headquarters and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Catering to 5,00,000 pedestrians per day, Chennai Central is situated at the intersection of six rail corridors passing through the city — one MRTS, three suburban and two Metro rail corridors. The Central Square was proposed by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in September 2015. However, the project was delayed due to coast zone clearance and had undergone changes in its design.