17k metric tonnes of paddy procured so far in Madurai

MADURAI: With paddy procurement through Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) being carried out in a phased manner in Madurai, a total of 17,000 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in the district so far. Official sources said the total procurement during this Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) season is likely to cross last year's procurement statistics, and advised the farmers to sell their paddy at DPCs.

According to sources, in spite of pest attacks and incidents of crop loss reported in a few areas, the timely rainfall coupled with Vaigai water aided the farmers to successfully complete the Samba paddy cultivation season in Madurai. It may be noted that over 40,000 hectares of land has been used for paddy cultivation in Madurai district. As the harvesting, which began in January, is picking up pace, DPCs across the district are receiving a decent amount of paddy this year, in comparison with the previous year.

Speaking about procurement, a senior official from the civil supplies department in Madurai said, "The district collector had issued an order for opening around 117 DPCs, and as many as 77 have been opened in Madurai so far. The remaining ones will be opened as the harvest season proceeds in the district. Among the 77 DPCs, about 72 are actively receiving paddy. As of now, about 17,960 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured during the Samba season here."