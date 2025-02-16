Can associations be registered in caste name under societies Act, asks Madras HC

CHENNAI: Can caste organisations, with avowed goals of furthering the interest of their respective castes, be registered in the caste’s name as societies under the state and the central acts, asked the Madras High Court. It has sought the TN government to submit its stand on the issue.

“Even though every citizen of India has the right to form an association under Article 19 of the Constitution of India and even persons belonging to a particular caste can form an association, the question remains whether the association can be formed in the caste’s name and whether its goal can be to perpetuate the caste. This is the issue to be decided,” said Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

He noted, “Societies can be formed and registered under the Act for various scientific and charitable purposes that are expressly mentioned in the Act.”

The judge made the comments while hearing the writ petitions filed by the South Indian Senguntha Mahajana Sangam, a caste-based association, challenging certain orders of the state government regarding its internal elections.

The judge further said if the objectives of the association align with the perpetuation of caste, a question arises whether associations, that mention their caste in their names and have bylaws stating that only persons of a particular caste are its members, can be registered either under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act or under the Societies Registration Act, the central act.