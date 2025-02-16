Curb wild animal forays by planting more fruit trees: Ariyalur farmers

ARIYALUR: Wild animals are posing a significant threat to agricultural crops, including maize, in the district, say farmers. They moan crop and yield losses as animals like wild boars invade and damage their fields every year, searching for water and food, especially during the crop season. They urge forest officials to plant more fruit trees as the lack of food in forests is likely forcing animals into farmlands.

Sources say there are over 9,133 hectares of forest areas bordering several villages in Ariyalur and Sendurai taluks in the district. Deer, wild boars, monkeys and peacocks inhabit the forest. Maize, paddy, sugarcane, urad and groundnut raised by farmers in various villages around the forest are often the target of the wildlife forays.

Farmers have been petitioning the collector and the forest department about the damage. The forest department holds inspections and provides compensation to farmers every year. However, only a sum of Rs 52, 000 has been given as compensation to nine farmers in the last two years (till April 2024), sources said.

P Velumani, a farmer from Senapathi, said, "I planted paddy on my two acres, spending Rs 25,000 per acre. But the cultivation on half of my two acres was damaged as wild boars uprooted the plants, trampled over them and dug up the soil in search of food. The damage has caused significant financial and yield losses and I am struggling to recover from it."

Thanga Shanmugasundaram, the state president of All-India Makkal Sevai Iyakkam (agricultural wing), said, "Farmers are upset as all crops are damaged by wildlife. Wild boars, in particular, stay and give birth in the sugarcane fields. They often feed on tender plants, destroying large portions of the harvest."

When contacted, a senior forest department official in Ariyalur told TNIE, "Some farmers have delayed filing complaints, making it difficult for us to assess the affected areas. We are taking steps to control wildlife from entering farmlands. In particular, the government has given us permission to shoot wild boars, and we have received the necessary training for this. Similarly, people should not feed wildlife, especially monkeys. Also, they should not let their cattle to graze in the forest area.