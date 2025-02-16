Discriminatory wall will block access to our only pathway, say SC residents of Thindiyur

MADURAI: Around 20 Scheduled Caste families residing in Ward 1 of Thindiyur village objected to the construction of a ‘discriminatory’ wall by a caste Hindu on encroached land near their houses, as it would affect access to the pathway. While they also staged a protest, the police denied their claims that the wall is discriminatory or is being built on encroached land.

A Ramamoorthy (39), a SC resident from the locality said, two sides of the houses are surrounded by a steam of the Thathankulam kanmai, and to reach the road on the third side, they must cross the house of a caste Hindu. While the fourth side was the only access point, a caste Hindu attempted to build a wall, Ramamoorthy said, adding that it was being built on encroached land.

“If the wall is constructed, it would block access for the families as they already have a dispute with the families residing on the third side,” he added.

M Muthuselvam (45), another SC resident of Thathankulam, said a total 40 families, including caste Hindus, settled in the locality about twenty years ago and were issued pattas by the government in 2023-24. On the second side, the water level goes up and breaches into the homes during rains. “We have been able to manage as the fourth side allows the water to escape,” he said.

U Vijay (28), a resident of Thindiyur flagged how the government issued land for people without providing a proper pathway.

A top police official said the land was not encroached upon, but the caste Hindu attempted to build the wall on his unused land, used as a pathway by members of the SC community. As the people staged a protest, revenue officials will again measure the land in front of their houses, and an alternate path will be provided on the third side, he added.

District Collector M S Sangeetha was not available for comments.