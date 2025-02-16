E-permits for quarries to be expanded to all taluks in Coimbatore district

COIMBATORE: The district collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar said the e-permit system for stone quarry lessees is to be expanded to all taluks to streamline mining.

A press release issued by the collector said the Department of Geology and Mining has been allowed to operate stone quarries at Anaimalai, Annur, Coimbatore North, Pollachi, Kinathukkadavu, Madukkarai, Sulur and Mettupalayam taluks through registration of lessees. The mines have been allowed to operate with receipts issued online since September 2024.

Meanwhile, to curb overloading and for better monitoring, the department is taking efforts to issue permits online.

In the first phase, the department has issued e-permits to lessees of Pollachi and Kinathukkadavu taluks from Wednesday (February 12). They are planning to expand the facility to remaining taluks so that lessees can apply online for e-permits.

The department has further said that people can complain about violations through toll-free number 1800 2333 995. The department has advised lessees to carry out mining only in permitted areas and drivers of tipper lorries should possess documents like transport permits and receipts.

Those violating norms would face stringent action, the release added.