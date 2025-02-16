Estate workers allege tiger on the prowl in Velimalai Hills, urge forest department to set up cage

KANNIYAKUMARI: A tiger is on the prowl in the rubber estates of Velimalai Hills for the past few weeks, alleged CITU Estate Workers Union and rubber estate workers on Saturday. Claiming that they have been hesitant to go for tapping works in the early hours, fearing the tiger's presence, the workers urged the forest department to take steps to capture the animal at the earliest.

Speaking to TNIE, CITU Kanniyakumari District Estate Workers Union general secretary M Valsa Kumar said Velimalai Hills under the Vellimalai Forest Range in Kanniyakumari consists of several rubber estates. "Recently, a tapping worker in one of the rubber estates spotted a tiger in the wee hours. As word spread, fear gripped the estate workers," he said.

He added that they had sent a memorandum to the district forest officer and collector seeking action to capture the tiger by placing a cage. Urging the same, we also staged a protest near the Velimalai Forest Ranger office at Ponmanai recently, he said. Valsa Kumar further alleged that the workers suspect that the tiger could have been released into the hills by the forest department itself.

A rubber estate worker, C Rajan, told TNIE that he had spotted a medium-sized tiger eating the flesh of porcupine in an estate in the hills, two weeks back. "Upon spotting the animal, I carefully took a few steps back, and fled the place. The forest authorities should place a cage to capture the tiger and release it into a dense forest area," he urged.