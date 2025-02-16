Geopolitics will determine India’s future: BJP president Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Geopolitics will determine India’s future and we need to be aware of the geopolitical events that are taking place around our country, said BJP state president K Annamalai in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Speaking during the inaugural function of Rotary International District 3201’s two days Blossom district Conference held at Rathinam Tech Park, Annamalai said, “Indians have a lot of dominance in the field of technology all over the world. Indian youth are fraternal and religious. Russia and America are competing to provide military equipment to India. Indian students should achieve in their homeland rather than settle in America or England. That day is not far when Indian students will achieve great heights on a global scale.” Later speaking in a press conference, Annamalai said that most of the schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu were provided by the Union government and crores of people benefited from them.

Annamalai said that the the amount of funds allocated to Tamil Nadu has increased two and a half times after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister. Not all states get special schemes every year. Is Chief Minister M K Stalin ready to release a fair statement on the funds allocated to Tamil Nadu during the Congress and BJP regime?” he questioned.

He further said, “Out of the 35 ministers in the DMK, 13 came from the AIADMK, and those who came from the AIADMK are into dubbing. Only Stalin needs dubbing since many people are speaking from Arivalayam in his voice.”

Stating that there is corruption in the HR&CE department, he said that once the BJP government is formed in Tamil Nadu, they will investigate the corruption in the department, and no one can escape from it.

Annamali also said that the BJP’s vote bank is increasing in Tamil Nadu and the DMK’s vote bank is decreasing.

Speaking about the deportation of illegal immigrants from the US, he said, “The US government says that there are 29 lakh Indians in their country, of which 7.5 lakh are illegal immigrants. They have been sent back to India for the second time. The Indian government has also said that we will help them on humanitarian grounds. People should avoid entering the US illegally.”