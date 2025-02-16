'Groupism among police officials led to breakdown of law and order in the Union Territory': A Anbazhagan

PUDUCHERRY: Speaking on the recent triple murder that took place in the Union Territory, AIADMK Puducherry State Secretary A Anbazhagan alleged that groupism among police officials has led to a breakdown of law and order in the Union Territory.

Speaking to reporters, Anbazhagan said, "Over the past few months, Puducherry’s law and order situation has worsened, forcing people to live in fear. The recent incident where three men were murdered has created panic among the public."

He attributed the deteriorating situation to a lack of proper police surveillance. "For years, police officials have been engaged in groupism and favoritism, making it evident that law enforcement has failed to take necessary action against criminals," he said.

Anbazhagan pointed out that over 90 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) posts in the Puducherry police department have remained vacant for more than 12 years. "Without direct recruitment of educated youth into ASI positions, police stations lack the capability to take proactive measures to maintain law and order," he said.

He urged the Home Minister to immediately fill the vacant ASI posts. "Before the shock over the triple murder fades, another horrifying incident has emerged where a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a teacher in a private school in Thavalakuppam," he said.

He also accused the police of assaulting the victim’s parents when they went to the school seeking justice. Anbazhagan urged the government to handle the tensions in the affected area with additional attention and called for discussions with the fishermen’s panchayat leaders to maintain peace.

Opposition leader questions police performance

Puducherry Opposition Leader R Siva, in a statement, questioned the effectiveness of the Special Intelligence Unit of the Puducherry police.

"The triple murder has sent shockwaves across Puducherry. Unemployment is the root cause of such incidents. Educated youth, unable to find jobs, are being lured into criminal activities, ruining their lives," Siva said.

He alleged that police stations are turning into centres of political influence rather than law enforcement. "It is unclear whether the Special Intelligence Unit is functioning at all. The Chief Minister must take immediate action to restore law and order," he said.