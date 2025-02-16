History-sheeter booked for threatening hotel staff with machete in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: A 30-year-old history-sheeter, who was booked for wielding a machete against a hotel staff, met with a minor accident near Gurubarapalli, on Friday. A video went viral where he was seen getting into a dispute with two hotel staff.

Police said, Manivannan (20) and Kamalesh (20) of Villupuram are catering college students who worked part-time in a hotel near Gurubarapalli which was previously owned by history-sheeter M Agar Niwas of Jinjupalli. On Thursday night Manivannan suspected that his mobile phone was missing and Kamalesh could have stolen it. Though Kamalesh tried to justify his part, Manivannan created an issue. Hence, seeking help Kamalesh contacted Niwas who came to the hotel and assaulted Manivannan and the hotel manager N Vishnu (36). During the heated argument, Niwas vandalised the hotel and chased Vishnu with a machete. However, Vishnu managed to escape.

Police added that Vishnu filed a complaint against Niwas who was booked under various Sections of BNS Act by the Gurubarapalli police officials.

Meanwhile on Friday morning as Niwas was heading to Veppanahalli on his two-wheeler, a car from Kundarapalli hit his bike. However, he escaped from minor injuries and is under treatment at a private hospital.

Gurubarapalli police identified the car owner as T Ilayaraja (45) a Tangedco staff and a case has been registered against him based on a complaint from Nawas.