K Veeramani criticises Supreme Court’s rulings on state reservations, temple administration

CUDDALORE: Dravidar Kazhagam (DK) president K Veeramani criticised the Supreme Court’s rulings on state reservations and temple administration while addressing reporters after the party's state general body meeting held on Saturday at a private hall in Chidambaram, Cuddalore district.

"Fourteen resolutions have been passed in the general body meeting. These are crucial for Tamil Nadu’s common welfare and development," Veeramani said.

"One of the key resolutions concerns the Supreme Court’s ruling that there should be no reservation based on domicile in medical higher education. This ruling affects many aspects, particularly state rights. We strongly oppose this and urge the court to reconsider it," he said.

He also spoke against the University Grants Commission (UGC) amendment that allows governors to appoint vice-chancellors. "This amendment is being imposed on states, threatening their rights. Under this system, vice-chancellors from anywhere could be appointed to Tamil Nadu universities without knowledge of the state’s language and culture. This practice must be discontinued," he added.

Demanding the Chidambaram Natarajar Temple under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, Veeramani said, "This was a decision made during the tenure of former CM M Karunanidhi. However, the temple administration is currently controlled by the Podhu Dikshithars, who oppose the laws against untouchability and child marriage. They are also excluding Tamils and Tamil culture from the administration," he said.

On temple priest appointments, he stated, "The Supreme Court had ruled that people trained in Agama practices should be appointed as priests in all temples. However, this rule is applied selectively in certain temples. When Palani Murugan Temple is recognised as a temple of a Tamil deity, the Dravidian model government must ensure that those trained in Agama practices in Tamil are appointed as priests. The biggest revolution of the Dravidian model government was allowing people of all castes to become temple priests. This was introduced during Karunanidhi's tenure and must be implemented in all temples. The HR&CE Department should legally argue in the Supreme Court to remove any obstacles to this reform."

Responding to BJP state president K Annamalai’s comments, Veeramani said, "Let him first confirm whether he is within the walls of Kamalalayam (BJP office) before worrying about removing the bricks of Arivalayam (DMK headquarters). He lacks knowledge of Dravidian history. In North India, demolishing structures might bring political power, but that will not work in Tamil Nadu."