Monkey raids on houses, farms unsettle residents of Manapparai in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: The residents of Manapparai taluk, particularly those in Puthanatham, in the district say they have been living under the constant fear of monkeys for the past several years. Troops of monkeys enter the residential areas from the nearby reserve forests in search of food and water. They enter houses and steal cooked food, vegetables and fruits. The animals also destroy crops in the fields. Despite repeated appeals to the forest officials concerned, no action has been taken, the residents lamented and urged them to take concrete steps to eliminate the menace.

Manapparai and Thuvarankuruchi have a large reserve forest area with a significant population of wild animals, including monkeys, peacocks, Indian gaur and boars. Vegetable and coconut farmers are the worst affected. Monkeys enter the fields and destroy the vegetable crops and throw the immature tender coconuts from the trees, farmers said.

“The monkey population has been increasing day by day, posing a threat to the residents of Puthanatham, Kanjanayakanpatti, Kannoothu and Veerappur in Manapparai. Several troops of the animal damage crops, vegetables and coconuts in the fields. They even enter houses and steal food. They also snatch eatables from the people and if anyone tries to chase them away, they become aggressive and attack,” M Abdullah, president of the Manapparai taluk farmers’ association, said.

Officials cite a lack of funds for not capturing the animals. Forest officials should act swiftly to catch the monkeys to protect crops and save the residents, Abdullah said. The president of the District Forest Committee, KC Palaniswami, suggested that the forest department plant fruit-bearing trees and establish small ponds to make the animals to stay within the forest.

“The district forest committee is meant to discuss farmers’ grievances on trouble caused by wild animals and find a solution. However, forest officials have not been conducting the meeting regularly. Even if they do, they fail to invite farmers. They conduct the meetings just for formality,” he alleged. When contacted Manapparai Forest Range Officer D Mary Lency said that based on the farmer’s complaint they had captured 230 monkeys in the last one year. “We take action whenever we receive complaints from farmers,” she said. District Forest Officer G Krithiga recently told TNIE steps would be taken to catch the monkeys as soon as possible.