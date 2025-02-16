Murder cases in Tamil Nadu fell by 7 per cent in 2024; robust monitoring of rowdies credited

CHENNAI: While concerns are being raised about the state of law and order in Tamil Nadu, especially in terms of the number of murders, the official statistics obtained by TNIE from Tamil Nadu police show that there has been a 7% drop in the number of murder cases registered in Tamil Nadu in 2024 as compared to the previous year.

The data show that from 1,598 murder cases in 2023, the number dropped to 1,489 in 2024. A declining trend is visible from a high of 1,745 murder cases registered in 2019. While the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) have published data only till 2022, the statistics for 2023 and 2024 are based on the official data shared by the TN police.

A senior police official said the drop in murders is the outcome of a detailed strategy and action plan to monitor history-sheeters (HS, also referred to as “rowdies” by the police) to curb the number of targeted killings in the state.

The strategy has five broad features — updating HS profiles to monitor and probe the notorious ones; constituting a rowdy-monitoring team, headed by a deputy superintendent of police-rank officer in every zone/city for targeted surveillance; tracking legal cases of rowdies to get convictions and preparing a list of hostile rowdies and rival gangs to track and avoid law and order situations.

The activities of 550 “highly-active” rowdies are monitored closely by the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), which is reviewed weekly by the DGP/HoPF. DGP Shankar Jiwal said that specific operations like Drive Against Rowdy Elements (DARE) are undertaken to ensure that public peace and order are not affected.