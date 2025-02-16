National Highways wing to study Saibaba colony flyover extension in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The National Highways (NH) wing of the State Highways department is set to conduct a feasibility study on extending the Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road in the city. The move comes after several outfits and motorists demanded the flyover be extended till Avinashilingam University near the District Forest Office on Mettupalayam Road.

The NH wing has been carrying out construction works of the Saibaba Colony flyover on Mettupalayam Road. Officials plan to complete the project by the end of this year. Officials have so far completed about 10 pillars on the stretch and are set to move ahead to the next phase of the project.

As the project is gaining pace, locals, motorists and AIADMK’s council floor leader Prabhakaran of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) and others urged NH officials to consider extending the flyover to benefit people, including tourists enroute to Nilgiris. PWD and Highways Department Minister EV Velu during his visit to Coimbatore a few days ago, had assured to look into the matter and take necessary action.

In this context, as instructed by the minister, NH officials have planned to carry out a feasibility study on extending the Saibaba Colony flyover. Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the NH wing said, “The possibility of extending the Saibaba Colony flyover will be explored. We shall conduct a feasibility study to explore options on extending the flyover till Avinashilingam University. As the current Financial Year (FY) 24-25 is coming to an end, the extension works will be taken up in the upcoming FY 25-26 and a separate DPR will be prepared.”