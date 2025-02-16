‘Order authorities to give aid for goats killed by dogs’

ERODE/ TIRUPPUR: The state government should order district administrations to provide compensation for goats killed by stray dogs, said ER Eswaran, general secretary of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi here on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Eswaran said, “Stray dogs killing goats has become a daily occurrence in Erode and Tiruppur. This affects farmers’ livelihood. On Friday, police arrested farmers who were protesting near borders of Tiruppur and Erode districts, but farmers got no resolution. We raised this issue in the state Legislative Assembly. However, the government has so far taken no initiative to control stray dogs or provide compensation to affected farmers.”

P Velusamy, president of PAP Vellakoil Branch Canal Water Conservation Movement, in his statement released on Saturday, said, “Stray dogs are killing goats daily in different parts of both districts. On Friday, Tiruppur district police arrested us for protesting for compensation. We will not give up our protest. We will soon gather around 5,000 farmers and lay seige to Minister MP Saminathan’s house (minister in-charge of Tiruppur) and demand compensation.”