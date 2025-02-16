Plea to ease time restrictions for entry of goods vehicles in Madurai

MADURAI: Stating that the timing restrictions on entry of light vehicles in Keela Masi Street and other areas has affected the loading and unloading of goods, and in turn, their businesses, traders from the city demanded the police department to relax the timings.

S Veerakumar, district president of Madurai District Loadman, Van, Auto and Unorganised Workers Association said traders purchase goods from Keela Masi Street, Chitrakara Street, Vengalakadai Street, Amman Sannathi, Swami Sannathi, Elukadal Street and Keela Marrat Street, among others. While the city police initially imposed restrictions on the entry of heavy vehicles, they later extended the restrictions to light vehicles to load and unload goods between 12pm and 3.30pm every day. "We cannot cover a longer distance with the restrictions, and a result, a second trip for loading and unloading becomes impossible. The police also impose fines ranging between Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 if the restrictions are not adhered to," he said.

The association’s secretary M S Murugan said even as they spend a lot on these trips — paying for two loadmen, a driver and the fuel — their profits are less. “Due to the restrictions, business from neighboring districts has come down. We have demanded a second timing slot for the day, which may be after 8pm, but the police department is yet to take any fruitful action. Petitions seeking the same had been given to the police department and also to Chief Minister M K Stalin as around 150 families depend on this,” Murugan said.

Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants Association president S V S S Velshankar said the city was the main supplier for more than 17 neighbouring districts, including districts in Kerala, before Covid-19 pandemic. However, back to back restrictions made the emergence of new wholesale suppliers in district levels, and brought down the demand for sellers in the city. “Loading and unloading during night would not serve its purpose for light vehicles users as the buyer would not be available beyond a time.”

A police officer, who acknowledged the timing issue, said they were not following the time restrictions strictly for such traders. However, if the restrictions are not imposed, the traffic in the city would multiply. “Considering these issues, we could extend the loading time with approval from senior authorities, but a second time slot is not possible,” the officer stated.