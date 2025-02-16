Teacher arrested under Pocso in Puducherry, victim’s kin allege cops biased

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry police booked a private school teacher under Section 6 of the Pocso Act, 2012 on Friday night, for aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a six-year-old girl studying in Class 1 at the school. The accused, A Manikandan (25), was arrested and is set to be remanded by Saturday evening, sources said.

Meanwhile, allegations are rife that the police are biased and forcibly remove protestors due to the school correspondent’s political connections.

On Friday, the girl’s relatives and villagers had gathered at the school premises, assaulted the accused when police attempted to arrest him.

They had demanded strict action against the teacher, the school correspondent, and the headmaster. They also sought action against the police personnel who forcibly removed them from the school premises and called for the school’s immediate closure.

After assurances from collector, the protest was withdrawn after seven hours. Puducherry Union Students Federation founder S Saminathan alleged that the survivor’s parents feared biased police action due to the school correspondent’s political connections.

“Parents of the girl worry that police action is one-sided as the correspondent is from a national party. Protestors alleged that other female students in the school may have also been affected. The education department and child helpline must conduct a proper inquiry. We demand that those supporting the accused be booked under the Pocso Act,” Saminathan said in a statement.