Amma in Chennai for Brahmasthanam temple festival

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi, popularly known as Amma, will be in Chennai on February 17 and 18 to participate in Brahmasthanam Temple festival at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Virugambakkam.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Brahmasthanam Temple, consecrated by Mata Amritanandamayi Devi in 1990. The annual Brahmasthanam festival will be celebrated with a series of spiritual and cultural events, said a statement issued by the Math.

As per the schedule, Amma will arrive at the Math around 11 am on Monday, where she will lead sessions of spiritual discourse, meditation and devotional singing. Following these events, devotees will have the opportunity to receive darshan from Amma.

Throughout the two-day event, the Brahmasthanam Temple will host special poojas, including morning and evening ceremonies. Free food (annadanam) will be provided to all attendees. The festival is open to all, the statement said. Amritanandamayi will also participate in a public event on the Amrita Vidyalayam Campus in Karur on February 20 at 6 pm.