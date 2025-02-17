Fisherfolk in Karaikal demand repatriation of fishermen injured in Sri Lankan naval firing

KARAIKAL: Hundreds of fisherfolk took out a bike rally in Karaikal on Sunday demanding the repatriation of three fishermen injured in Sri Lankan naval firing on January 27.

Around a thousand fishers from various panchayats participated in the rally on 500 motorcycles. They covered five kilometres through the town, starting at Singaravelar statue near Beach Road.

The injured are C Senthamizh (27) of Kilinjalmedu, V Babu (31) of Nambiyar Nagar and K Manikavel (37) of Kilinjalmedu. They were arrested on January 27 by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary. During a confrontation, they were shot at by the naval personnel, sources said.

The fishers are also demanding the release of P Anbazhagan of Keezhakasakudimedu who was earlier imprisoned for six months in another case.

Meanwhile, D Manikandan, secretary for the Puducherry fisheries and Fishermen Welfare Department, assured the protesters that the Union Territory government is doing the needful for the repatriation.

He also visited Senthamizh’s family at their residence at Kilinjalmedu on Sunday. Manikandan told family members that he had contacted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, seeking his intervention for Senthamizh’s repatriation. L-G K Kailashnathan has also sought the intervention of the external affairs ministry, he added.