Hailing a ride in a city auto rickshaw can help build a road to greener Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Doing their bit to increase green cover in the city, auto drivers affiliated with Tamil Nadu Sudanthara Meter Auto Oottunar Pothu Thozhilalargal Sangam have been giving saplings to their first customers of the day since Republic Day.

M Ravimadhavan, who thought of the idea, said several trees in Coimbatore have been felled for infrastructure projects which have altered the climate. “In the last decade, numerous trees have been felled in Coimbatore for road expansion and other reasons. Instead of planting new saplings, only flower saplings are planted for aesthetic purposes. As a result, even before the start of summer, the weather has turned hot.”

“Considering this, we are distributing saplings to our customers. At present, 10 auto drivers out of 600 members, are giving saplings to the first customer of the day. So far, 200 saplings have been distributed. Before giving the saplings, we ask customers if they have space in their homes to plant them,” he added. Saplings are given only to those who have space and interest. General secretary of the union MG Prabakaran said drivers operating in Vadavalli and Saibaba Colony, are giving saplings. “The drivers spend 10 to 15% of their daily income to buy saplings. The union coordinates the purchase of saplings from the local nursery,” he said. Saplings of lemon, guava, and gooseberry, neem, etc are given.

A driver, Suganya, said the initiative has earned them the respect and goodwill of people. A customer, K Subadra Bai of Velandipalayam, who received a Cassia Fistula sapling from Suganya, said this initiative would raise awareness regarding the importance of environmental protection.