Madras HC orders CBI probe into illegal beach sand mining, flags political-official nexus

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the large-scale illegal mining of beach sand minerals (BSM), citing collusion, corruption, and connivance among politicians, government officials, and private mining firms, causing losses of thousands of crores to the state exchequer.

The court also ordered investigations by the enforcement agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax, Customs and Excise and the Commercial Tax departments to get to the bottom of the transactions of the private companies caught in the illegal mining of BSM.

The probe will look into the process of granting mining leases, transport permits, and the inclusion of monazite—an atomic mineral—in the approved minerals list.

The orders, having huge ramifications on mining BSM which also have atomic elements, were pronounced by a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman after elaborately hearing a batch of petitions including the 2015 suo motu PIL on illegal mining of BSM in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.