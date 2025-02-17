Puducherry electricity department employees announce fast on February 19

PUDUCHERRY: Engineers and labourers of the Puducherry Electricity Department, under the banner of the Puducherry Electrical Engineers and Employees Welfare Association, have announced a massive hunger strike on Feb 19 to press for the resolution of long-pending demands.

The protest is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm at the Electricity Department Head Office. Workers from all regions, including Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam, are expected to participate.

According to the Joint Action Committee, the strike comes in response to the prolonged inaction of the Electricity Department administration in addressing critical workforce issues.

”Puducherry government and power industry administration are jointly privatising the Puducherry power distribution and transmission and it is not acceptable that time is passing without filling up vacant posts. Over a thousand vacant posts have significantly increased the workload on existing staff,” said a spokesperson of the Association.

Workers claim that the rising number of e-subscribers and substations has further strained the system, with many employees stuck in the same positions for over 15 years without promotion.