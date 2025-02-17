Space crunch, lack of curator crimp century-old Pudukkottai government museum

PUDUKKOTTAI: The Government Museum in Pudukkottai , one of the state's oldest, is in a state of neglect, struggling with space constraints and lack of proper administration. With no curator for over a decade and inadequate facilities to display artefacts, the facility is failing to attract visitors, say archaeologists and history enthusiasts.

Established 114 years ago during the Thondaiman dynasty, the museum houses a rich collection of archaeological and ecological exhibits, including rare species of birds, fish, wild animals, and paintings. However, key posts, including that of a curator, have remained vacant, leaving the museum under the temporary charge of T Pakkirisamy, who also oversees the Sivaganga museum. This is said to have affected conservation efforts and the museum's ability to showcase its historical wealth.

"Many artefacts, including ancient stone sculptures and bronze idols discovered in and around Pudukkottai, have been moved elsewhere due to space constraints. This is a significant loss for researchers," said S Viswanathan, a former history professor. He pointed out that when crucial findings are displaced, the district loses a part of its identity.

"Apart from the discoveries at Porpanaikottai, a 1,300-year-old Kavinadu Kanmai, an ancient irrigation system, has been found to be still functioning. A 10-crore-year-old fossilised tree unearthed in Narimedu further proves the region’s geological importance," said A Manikandan, a schoolteacher.

Further, archaeologist Karu Rajendran had discovered several inscriptions in agricultural fields and temple walls, including those at the Pilavaneswarar temple in Virachilai, Thirumayam taluk. However, due to lack of space in the museum, these findings remain inaccessible to the public, limiting awareness and research opportunities, he said. Heritage conservationists and scholars have urged the state government to allocate land for a larger museum with modern facilities, including digital archives.

But sources in the archaeology department said that their repeated appeals for a new museum have gone unheard for years. When contacted, district administration officials assured of the necessary steps soon, considering the increasing number of discoveries in the region.