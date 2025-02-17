Tamil Nadu: Physios seek guidelines for exercises to reduce risk of injury

SIVAGANGA: In the wake of injuries during gym workouts, and cardiac risks from unregulated fitness programmes, physiotherapists sought a regulatory framework to prescribe exercises in Tamil Nadu, similar to policies adopted in foreign countries.

The state president of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, V Krishnakumar, said there is an alarming trend in rise in injuries due to unqualified professionals prescribing medical exercises, putting people’s lives at risk. “While qualified physiotherapists prescribe structured and tailored-exercises, unqualified trainers pass on exercise routines without adequate knowledge or training. The most vulnerable are elders with neurological and orthopaedic complications, and post-surgery patients,” he said.

"Not just in Tamil Nadu, there is no structured regulatory framework for exercise prescription anywhere in the country. Neither the Health Management Information System nor the National Family Health Survey specifically tracks injuries due to improper exercises, making it difficult to assess its impact,” Krishnakumar added.

Further, he said that as Tamil Nadu leads the country on the health and wellness front, steps must be taken to regulate medical exercise prescriptions by recognising physiotherapists as primary exercise prescribers, establishing standardised guidelines for prescription, developing injury surveillance system in the state, creating awareness and taking legal action against unqualified practitioners.

A government doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said the ruling DMK government in its election manifesto assured to fill the vacancies for physiotherapists, but failed to do so. Physiotherapists are also seeking the state physio council, which is being delayed. There are around 5,000 physiotherapists who graduate every year, the doctor added.