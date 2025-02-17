TIDCO finalises master plan for Knowledge City in Tiruvallur dist

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) has finalised the master plan for developing the Tamil Nadu Knowledge City, a first-of-its-kind educational and research hub, at Uthukottai taluk in Tiruvallur district.

The project, which was planned to be developed on 1,424 acres across Kalpattu, Enambakkam, Melmaligaipattu, Sengathankulam, and Vengal villages in the district, has been scaled down to 870 acres due to the challenges in land acquisition, sources said. “We will start the project work once the state government approves the master plan,” TIDCO Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri said.

Germany’s RWTH Aachen University has already expressed interest in collaborating with TIDCO to establish an innovation lab in the Knowledge City. Additionally, the Tamil Nadu government has reached out to over 300 universities worldwide, inviting them to be part of this ambitious project, Nanduri said. The Knowledge City is to be developed in three phases with the aim to attract international and domestic universities, academic institutions, and research organisations.

Additionally, the project will include social infrastructure to support students and faculty. “We are engaging with other leading global and Indian universities as well as research institutions to be part of this initiative,” Nanduri said.

Tamil Nadu Knowledge City is envisioned as a catalyst for a knowledge-driven economy, integrating the latest technology and global best practices in its design and construction. With education as its core theme, the project will feature sustainable infrastructure including green buildings, eco-friendly transportation, and smart connectivity. It will also focus on developing an innovation and research hub for research across emerging fields and generating high-value jobs in many industries.