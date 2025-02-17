We joined DMK to work under MK Stalin, not for self-growth: Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

TENKASI: Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Sunday refuted BJP state president K Annamalai’s claim that DMK ministers joined the party from AIADMK due to lack of opportunities (panjam) there.

Ramachandran, who was in Tenkasi to distribute welfare assistance and inspect sites for a government medical college, told reporters, “I joined the DMK 25 years ago. We, today’s ministers, switched parties because we wanted to work under the leadership of M Karunanidhi after the demise of AIADMK leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa; not due to lack of opportunities.’

Regarding the plan to establish a medical college hospital in Tenkasi, the minister said the district administration was finalising a suitable site. “Three locations have been shortlisted, and we will select the one that is most accessible to people across the district. The government is also planning a SIPCOT industrial park in Sankarankovil. Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit the district soon,” he added.