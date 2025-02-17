Woman held for killing alcoholic husband with son's help in Tenkasi

TENKASI: The Sendamaram police arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her alcoholic husband with the help of their 12-year-old son here on Saturday. While the accused, identified as Maria Arockia Selvi, a resident of Nochikulam village near Sendamaram, has been lodged in jail, the boy was sent to a government observation home.

"On Saturday, Maria Arockia Selvi called the 108 ambulance service, claiming that her husband, Muthukumar, collapsed due to jaundice. When the ambulance arrived, the health staff examined Muthukumar and found him dead. Suspecting foul play, officials alerted the Sendamaram police. Following autopsy, government doctors confirmed that Muthukumar had died of strangulation. Meanwhile, Maria Arockia Selvi surrendered before the village administrative officer and allegedly confessed to the murder," said sources.

Sources added the accused had told the police that her unemployed husband frequently harassed her and their children. "Unable to bear it any longer, she strangled him to death with the help of her son and staged a drama. Based on her alleged statement and the postmortem report, police arrested Maria Arockia Selvi and apprehended her son. Further investigation is underway," they said.

It may be noted that a couple of days ago, the Kadayanallur police had arrested an alcoholic man for allegedly killing his father and burning his body.