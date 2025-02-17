Work commences for on-site museum at Keeladi in Sivaganga district

SIVAGANGA: Following Chief Minister MK Stalin laying foundation stones for the on-site museum in Keeladi, Ministers Thangam Thennarasu and KR Periakaruppan commissioned the works for the construction on Sunday. The ministers handed over Rs 7.44 crore as compensation for 16 persons at the off-site museum in Keeladi who provided the land for the museum.

While addressing the public at the museum, the ministers said 9 phases of excavation had taken place, and the 10th phase of excavation has also started this year. According to sources, the CM laid the foundation stones for the on-site museum via video conference on January 23 and allocated 17.80 crore. Thennarasu and Periakaruppan also visited the on-site museum spot and later inaugurated the Poompuhar handicrafts shop in the off-site museum.

Joint Director of Archaeology Department R Sivanandham and Collector Asha Ajith were present during the ministers’ visit. Sivanandam told media persons that they would dig the places where the first and second phases of excavations were conducted by the ASI and the fifth and sixth phases of excavation conducted by the state archaeology department for the on-site museum.