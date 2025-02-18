Baahubali escapes death due to timely aid from Tangedco

COIMBATORE: Timely alert given by Mettupalayam forest range officials to Tangedco staff saved the life of a wild elephant, nicknamed Baahubali after it damaged an electric post when it pushed a Caryota urens (a type of palm tree) at Nellithurai near Mettupalayam on Sunday night.

After receiving a call from residents around 11 pm, Mettupalayam forest range staff visited the spot and found the electric post had become twisted and the wire was sagging after the animal pushed the Caryota urens tree.

“The electric post was located half a kilometre from the Nellithurai forest boundary. We saw the animal standing near the sagging wire and informed Tangedco staff. Power supply was disconnected within 10 minutes. We then tried to chase Baahubali away by honking and blowing siren,” an officer said. After four hours of struggle, a seven-member team chased the animal into the Nellimalai reserve forest which is 2 km from Nellithurai.

“As a precautionary measure, we have requested Tangedco to prune branches of Caryota urens trees, which is a favourite food for elephants, that are located close to electric posts in the forest,” the officer added.

“We will engage staff on Monday night to track Baahubali and prevent him from entering groves, as he had damaged a number of areca nut trees at CSM grove and Kannanaciker Thottam, MKG Thottam,” the officer said.

The officials also said that the behaviour of Baahubali has been changing in the last couple of months and it has been damaging several trees.