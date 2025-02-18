CB-CID seeks details on action taken on pleas of slain anti-mining activist in TN

PUDUKKOTTAI: The CB-CID investigating the murder of social activist K Jagabar Ali has issued notices to the revenue department and the Department of Geology and Mining, seeking details related to his past complaints. Ali was allegedly killed on January 17 for his opposition to illegal mining. Five people, including two quarry owners, were arrested by the police before the case was taken over by the CB-CID.

In November and December 2024, Ali submitted petitions to various authorities, including the collector’s office, the assistant director of the mining department and the Thirumayam taluk office, raising concerns about illegal quarrying in the area.

As part of the investigation, the CB-CID has now sought clarification on the actions taken by these departments in response to his petitions. The officials concerned have been asked to provide a detailed explanation within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Sand Lorry Owners Federation staged a protest at the Pudukkottai collectorate on Monday, demanding free issuance of transit passes and urged the government to take control of sand quarries. Lorry owners were upset as crusher owners were allegedly charging up to Rs 2,000 per pass despite government orders for free transit passes. They launched a strike on February 10, calling for immediate government intervention. On Monday, a large number of lorry owners gathered at the district collectorate as part of their protest.

The protest was called off after Collector M Aruna held talks and assured them she would take necessary action.

