CBI books case against former AIADMK minister KT Rajendra Balaji, two others in cash-for-job scam

MADURAI: Based on the direction of the Madras High Court, the CBI in Delhi on February 14 booked a case against AIADMK former minister KT Rajendra Balaji and two other AIADMK members in a cash-for-job case.

Justice P Velmurugan of Madras High Court on January 6 ordered the transfer of the investigation of the job fraud case from the District Crime Branch in Virudhunagar to CBI after being displeased over the delay in obtaining sanction to prosecute the ex-minister.

The petitioner, Ravindran claimed that he had been cheated of Rs.30 lakhs for getting a district manager post in Aavin for his nephew. DCB registered a FIR on November 15, 2021, against the former minister and two others based on his complaint.

Since mno significant progress was made by the police on his complaint, Ravindran approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to DCB to complete the investigation and file a charge sheet within a stipulated time. However, when the case was listed for compliance with the order, the court issued the direction to transfer the case to CBI.

Based on the Madras High Court direction, the AC I of CBI in Delhi had registered a case against Rajendrabalaji, Vijayanallathambi, and Mariyappan in the job fraud case that was believed to be taken place in the residence of Vijayanallathambi in Ramudevenpatti in Vempakottai between November 2020 and February 2021.