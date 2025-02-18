CCMC, Kerala to discuss Siruvani dam repair work

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said they will be holding a meeting with Kerala Irrigation and Water Resources Department officials next week and prepare an estimate to carry out the repair works in the Siruvani Dam at the earliest.

Five teams comprising officers from Pune Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS), Tamil Nadu Water Supply & Drainage (TWAD) Board, IIT Madras, CCMC, and the Kerala State Government’s Water Resources Department conducted a joint inspection of the dam on January 8 as water was wasted due to the leakage.

The Pune CWPRS team submitted a detailed report to Prabakaran which explained measures to arrest the leakage and address other issues in the dam.

Prabakaran said CCMC officials and Kerala water sources department officials will be holding a meeting and preparing an estimate for the work. The TN government will provide funds and the repair works will be executed by Kerala.

He added, “The Pune team has suggested two methods, grouting and geo membrane to fix the issues in the dam. Due to water seepage, around 10 MLD of water is wasted every day which otherwise can used to supply water for three days to residential areas. Once the issues are addressed, we can save around 50-55 MLD of water during the summer which would be of great use for the people.”

Prabakaran also revealed that the city will not face water shortage this summer as water levels in the reservoirs are at adequate levels. While the water level at Siruvani Dam stands at 34 ft, the water level in Pillur Dam stands at 77 ft as of Monday. Around 303 MLD of water has been drawn and supplied from these dams as well.