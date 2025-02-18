Kin flag concerns over college student's death in TN's Bodinayakanur, seek probe

TIRUNELVELI: After a student of a government engineering college died under mysterious circumstances at his college hostel in Bodinayakanur of Theni district, his relatives, along with members of the Tamilaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, demanded a fair probe into the death and petitioned Tirunelveli Collector Dr R Sukumar on Monday. They also staged a road blockade pressing for their demands.

"The deceased, S Vignesh, was a third-year ECE student at the Government Engineering College in Bodinayakanur. His father Selvam, a daily wage labourer from Palayamkottai taluk in Tirunelveli, was informed on February 13 that Vignesh died under mysterious circumstances inside the hostel's restroom.

However, when the family inquired with the college administration and hostel warden, they were given conflicting statements regarding the cause of death. The family claimed that the Theni police also conveyed suspicions regarding the circumstances of Vignesh's death," said the petitioners.

The petitioners further added that initially, the college administration reportedly stated that Vignesh suffered a seizure inside the restroom, while another version suggested he had been bitten by ants. However, the relatives alleged that the restroom where he was found was covered in blood, suggesting a crime, and Vignesh had multiple injury marks, suggesting an attack with sharp objects.

They alleged that the hostel was located nearly 2 km away from the college, and a Tasmac shop operated just 100 metres from the hostel premises. "Students had earlier raised concerns about unknown individuals frequenting the hostel, and there were reports of consumption of narcotic substances in the vicinity. Despite repeated complaints, the college administration failed to take any action," they claimed.

The protesting relatives demanded that Vignesh's death be registered as a murder case and that the hostel warden and college principal be named in the FIR under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. They also sought an inquiry with students who stayed with Vignesh and urged authorities to capture the postmortem on video and allow a family member to be present during the process.

They also called for the permanent closure of the college hostel, citing concerns about student safety, and demanded that a family member of Vignesh be given a government job. Additionally, they requested compensation of Rs 25 lakh from the state government, and urged Chief Minister M K Stalin to order a CBI probe.