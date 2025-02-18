Let us bow our head to Nature, says Amma

CHENNAI: Mata Amritanandamayi, who is on a visit to Chennai, on Monday urged people to approach Nature with humility. and reverence.

Speaking to devotees during Brahmasthanam Mahotsav 2025, Amma said ​humankind has tormented Nature for generations. “We have forgotten that Nature is a powerful force — just as capable of retribution as redemption. Let us learn to bow our heads in humility to Nature.

Let us learn to treat Nature with love and respect.” She said, every calamity — be it a pandemic, natural disaster, or climate change — urges humankind to cultivate cooperation, companionship and communion. Noting that while a nation’s law can be changed, dharma cannot be changed or amended, she said it is compassion that makes us human.

“If each person could understand the needs of living beings around them and act in their service, the world would become heaven. Always remember that compassion is a necessity, not a luxury. Without compassion, society’s very existence is threatened,” she warned.