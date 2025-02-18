Madras HC bins plea seeking proper disbursal of pension to victims of caste-based violence

MADURAI: Observing that pension is an individual's right and only the person aggrieved can seek relief, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition requesting a direction for timely disbursal of pensions to victims (and their dependents) of caste-based crimes.

A bench comprising Justices J Nisha Banu and S Srimathy passed the order on a PIL filed by State Secretary of Dalit Liberation Movement C Karuppaiah. According to Karuppaiah, the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department of Madurai district revealed in a letter that the government had been disbursing a monthly pension of Rs 13,200 to as many as 49 victims in 42 criminal cases of caste-based violence till February 1, 2024. However, it has now been reduced to Rs 7,500 per month, he added.

Stating that nearly 506 persons are receiving the said pension across the state, Karuppaiah claimed that this sudden change has affected the livelihood of the victims and their families. Similarly, the government has failed to implement the hike made in dearness allowance payment to such victims since 2016, he further alleged. Claiming that his representation in this regard bore no fruit, he moved the court.

However, the judges dismissed the petition but added that the aggrieved persons can make an application before the authorities concerned with further direction to the authorities to take a decision on it within two months.