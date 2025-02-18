New DMK functionaries face a daunting task ahead

ERODE/TIRUPPUR: Considering the 2026 Assembly elections, the DMK effected some changes in its Erode and Tiruppur districts recently. N Dinesh Kumar has been appointed as in-charge of Tiruppur North District and Thoppu ND Venkatachalam has been appointed as in-charge of Erode Central District.

The changes have been made after Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, who recently visited Erode, questioned functionaries about DMK not being able to win the Perundurai Assembly seat yet. As a consequence of that meeting, the central district unit has been newly formed, and Thoppu Venkatachalam has been appointed as in-charge. He will be in charge of Perundurai, where DMK has never won directly, and Bhavani, where it has not won directly after 1971. These two constituencies have been won by AIADMK for a long time.

Venkatachalam, who is a former AIADMK minister, won in Perundurai in 2011 and 2016. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Venkatachalam said, “The CM and Deputy CM have given me this responsibility. I will ensure that DMK’s flag flies high in Bhavani and Perundurai.”

In Tiruppur, the DMK district is divided into East, West, North, and South units. Tiruppur East has been handed over to K Selvaraj, who was the north district secretary, Tiruppur West is taken care of by Minister MP Saminathan, Tiruppur North by Mayor N Dinesh Kumar, and Tiruppur South is under L Padmanaban.

Dinesh Kumar faces the challenge of wresting Avinashi and Tiruppur North constituencies from AIADMK. The DMK has never won in Tirupur North and last won in Avinashi in 1996.

Speaking to TNIE, Dinesh Kumar, said, “Our CM and Deputy CM have trusted me and given me this responsibility. My political future lies in this. I will definitely make DMK win in Avinashi and Tiruppur North constituencies.”