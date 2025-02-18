No end to Samsung protest, families join workers’ agitation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: For the first time after protests erupted again at the Samsung India unit near Sriperumbudur over the suspension of three workers, family members of the staff joined them in a protest held at the Bazaar Area of Sunguvarchatram on Monday morning.

Thesuspended workers are office-bearers of Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), which is affiliated to CITU. A conciliation meeting between the management and the workers, facilitated by the Tamil Nadu labour department, has been scheduled for Wednesday (February 19).

A sit-in protest taken out by another section of workers has been going on since February 5 on the premises of the manufacturing plant.

The CITU has planned a protest on Tuesday involving Samsung workers in Sriperumbudur. Members of the CITU said that if the conciliation talks fail on Wednesday, protests will be organised outside Samsung showrooms across the state on February 21.

‘Samsung using contract staff for production’

The protests outside Samsung showrooms across the state will be followed by an agitation outside the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Labour, who is also the conciliation officer, at Irungattukottai in Kancheepuram, said CITU members.

The workers that TNIE spoke to said that over 500 workers – who are part of the sit-in protest — have not left the premises for nearly two weeks. A worker said, “These workers have been allocated a spot for the strike and are forced to use only three toilets designated for them. If a worker decides to leave for medical reasons or to meet their families, their access cards are blocked and they are not allowed entry again.”