Thriving caste pride destroys Dalits crop in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Farmers belonging to a SC community in Arungunam village in Vandavasi taluk claimed a few caste Hindus have destroyed their harvest-ready crop by spraying herbicide on it using drones.

Sources said the crop in 5.5 acres, out of the total 7 acres of Panchami land, were destroyed after the herbicide was sprayed on February 11, leaving three members of an SC family — M Sukumar, M Thilakaraj, and V Annamalai — suffering loss to the tune of Rs 2 lakh. The authorities are yet to file an FIR.

In his complaint to police, Thilakaraj said the disputed land was originally allotted to his grandfather. He said he had been cultivating in the land for the past six months after successfully contesting an alleged fraudulent transfer of the land’s patta. “I had grown sorghum in 5.5 acres, investing Rs 10,000 per acre. The crop was ready for harvest. On February 11, members of a caste Hindu community, led by Harshavarthini, arrived in two cars and two-wheelers. They verbally abused me and instructed their men to spray herbicide using a drone, ensuring that not a single plant survived,” Thilakaraj alleged.

He further claimed when he pleaded with them to stop, he was threatened. Expressing concerns for his safety, Thilakaraj urged authorities to take action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and provide protection for his family.

When contacted, Collector K Tharpagaraj said sub collector was instructed to look into the issue. Vandavasi DSP Gangadharan said, “I am not aware of the incident. I will look into it.”

However, one of the affected farmers claimed a police officer from Thellar police station visited the field and dismissed the matter as a “civic issue”, saying it falls under the purview of the revenue department.

Tiruvannamalai CPM district secretary P Selvam said his party has been protesting for the land for the last two years. “The police must take action and the farmers have to be given compensation,” he added. The SC farmers, who were protesting for two years, were allotted the ownership of the panchami land just six months ago.