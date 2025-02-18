Ukkadam bus terminus plan tweaked for metro rail in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) on Monday submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for the construction of a twin bus terminus at Ukkadam. The CCMC has made some changes in the plan to accommodate Metro Rail project under which Ukkadam will be the hub for all four corridors.

On March 13, 2024, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the Ukkadam bus terminus would be developed at Rs 20 crore. Officials prepared a DPR at Rs 21.55 crore. It proposed the construction of two terminals; one near the Ukkadam police station where the existing terminus is and another one opposite the police station.

With the metro rail project taking shape, officers from Chennai Metro Rail Limited discussed the plan with the district administration on December 24, 2024. During the meeting, it was decided to implement the metro rail project without affecting the ongoing and upcoming development works. After the consultation meeting with Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the CCMC revised the DPR for the Ukkadam bus terminus.

CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran told TNIE, “The final DPR for the Ukkadam bus terminals has been submitted on Monday. The project is set to be executed at an estimated cost of about Rs 21 crore. We have revised our plan allowing enough land for the Metro Rail project works. With this, there will be adequate space for the CMRL to construct the pillars and structures. Also, we will soon send a DPR to demolish the 50-year-old Gandhipuram bus stand and construct a new one at the cost of Rs 30 crore.”