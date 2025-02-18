Vacancies in archaeology department hits digs in TN

MADURAI: The state archaeological department has vacancies for over 95 positions, including the post of assistant directors and clerks, in Tamil Nadu for two years, an RTI reply has revealed.

As per the RTI, there are 253 positions in the state archaeological department, of which 95 positions are vacant. Of these, the vacancies include one executive engineer, four assistant directors (administration), 11 assistant directors (technical) and two assistant chemists, among others.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI activist R Mani Bharathi said, "The discoveries at Athichanallur and Keeladi are of much historical significance, and we feel pride in this. Considering the importance of these findings, the state government has already spent several lakhs on the preservation of such sites. While Rs 14 lakh was spent on the Keeladi excavation site between 2021 and 2022, expenses of Rs 14.09 lakh were incurred for the Agaram excavation site in the same period", as per the RTI reply.

" When there is a need for more excavation, and ultimately, higher staff strength, it is shocking to know there are around 95 vacancies in the entire department, where the sanctioned force itself is around 253. This is greatly delaying the entire process of archaeological discovery in Tamil Nadu."

Noted Epigraphist Narayana Moorthi said, "Not just the state archaeological department, there are vacancies in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the state and national level. When we talk about history and preservation, both the state and the Centre are lacking interest. Preservation is important and there is a need for more staff. But the high vacancies are adding to the burden of the existing staff.”

An official from the state archaeology department said, "There is a delay in filling up the vacancies and this has been happening for several years. Some of the officers are deputed to two or more museums or sites at the same time. In such situations, we are extremely strained and we have conveyed our issue to higher authorities."