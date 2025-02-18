‘Whole of Thiruparankundram Hill, except 33 cents, belongs to Murugan’, says Minister of State L Murugan

MADURAI: The entire Thiruparankundram Hill belongs to Lord Murugan and is a part of the Shaivite sect of Hinduism, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said after visiting the hill temple on Monday.

Speaking to media persons, he said, “Some unfortunate incidents have occurred at the hill, and the state government must take serious action against the perpetrators. A court order from 1933 clearly states that the entire hill, barring 33 cents of land, belongs to Lord Murugan. However, the revenue records from 1983 wrongly mention it as Sikkandar Hill. As per a case in the high court in 1994, the final order stated that the Karthigai Deepam should be conducted on the hilltop.”

Ahead of Minister of State L Murugan’s visit to the temple atop the hill, Madurai city police requested him to not proceed to the temple. However, the minister said he would visit the temple as a devotee, and not as a politician, and proceeded to the temple with a few cadre.