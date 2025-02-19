Broken public sanitation complex at Palayapettai in Tamil Nadu forces people to relieve in the open

KRISHNAGIRI: A public sanitation complex built by Krishnagiri Municipality at Palayapettai in ward 3 at a cost of Rs 22.8 lakh remains closed for more than six months due to issues such as broken water pipelines and damaged toilets.

This has forced over 150 people who depend on it to relieve in the open. Irony is that an awareness message on the need to avoid open defecation is painted in bold letters on the compound wall of the complex.

The complex has separate toilets for men and women and people from the economically weaker section, who live in the vicinity, have been using it on a daily basis. But for the past six months, they are relieving themselves on roadsides or near bushes in the wee hours and during late nights.

R Charles (55) a resident of Palayapettai Meltheru said the municipality did not fix the issues despite lodging several complaints. “Over 200 families are living in Vellaiyan Sandhu, Muthalamman Sandhu, Bengali Street, and Chella Munusamy Street. Most of the residents are Adi Dravidar people, and do not have toilets in their homes. The authorities should fix the issue immediately.”

T Kavitha (46), a resident, told TNIE, “I have four children including two adolescent girls. We defecate in open areas near bushes which is not safe. Some drunk youths roam the area trying to take videos.” Further, she said earlier the toilets were opened in the morning and evening, not in the afternoon. Also, a family has to contribute Rs 50 per month to the person in charge of it for cleaning and maintenance.

Another resident M Sridhar (60) said two weeks ago, the matter was taken to Sugumar, who is the husband of Ward 2 councillor S Jothi and he had assured to solve the issue.

When contacted, Jothi told TNIE to speak to her husband about the issue, but later said she would check and rectify the problem.

Krishnagiri Municipality Commissioner T Krishnamoorthy said he was unaware of the issue and assured to check the problem.