CM Stalin orders Rs 498 crore for Fengal-hit farmers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed the immediate disbursal of financial relief to farmers whose crops were damaged by Cyclone Fengal.

According to a press statement, a detailed survey was conducted to assess the crop damage. The government has sanctioned a total relief package of Rs 498.8 crore, benefiting 5,18,783 farmers across 18 districts, including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Dharmapuri, Kancheepuram, Krishnagiri, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Namakkal and Ranipet. The compensation covers 3.23 lakh hectares of affected agricultural and horticultural crops.

Based on the assessment of losses, compensation has been fixed at Rs 8,500 per hectare for rain-fed crops, Rs 17,000 per hectare for paddy and irrigated crops, and Rs 22,500 per hectare for long-term crops.

Following the chief minister’s directive, the government has issued an official order for the relief distribution. The compensation amount will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the eligible farmers within the next few days.

Assistance distributed to Tamil Sangams

Chennai: CM MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over financial assistance to support the activities of Tamil Sangams in Delhi and Chandigarh. Stalin presented a cheque for Rs 50 lakh to representatives of Delhi Tamil Sangam for renovation work at the Tiruvalluvar auditorium and to the Chandigarh Tamil Sangam for organising Tamil cultural training programmes.

This follows an earlier announcement by Tamil Development Minister MP Saminathan in the Assembly. Stalin also gave away appointment orders to four physically challenged faculty members of government music colleges in Chennai and Madurai. Saminathan and senior officials were present.