Construction of DNA testing lab in Coimbatore at a snail’s pace

COIMBATORE: Two years have passed since the government announced settting up of a DNA testing laboratory at the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory on the deputy director of health services campus in Racecourse. The construction work has been halted for over three months allegedly due to lack of funds.

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of the laboratory in Coimbatore in 2022 during a debate on grants in the Assembly. The laboratory was expected to serve the entire west zone. However, the delay in construction has caused officials to depend on the lab in Chennai or the regional laboratory in Madurai.

An official from the police department, said, “The need for DNA analysis is increasing because of the increasing number of cases, particularly, POCSO, crime against women cases, and other complicated crimes. The evidence collected from the crime scene or the victims are sent to either Chennai or Madurai. As we have only these two labs, the pendency of cases increases and it doubles the workload at these places. Prosecution has to wait until the results arrive.”

The officer added that the lab construction has been halted without any reason. Sources from the forensic science department, said, “Among 10 regional forensic science laboratories, the DNA lab is available only in Madurai. To expand service, the state government allocated Rs 7.80 crore, and the construction was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD). However, the struggle in fund allocation is delaying the construction.”

Officials from the forensic science department in Coimbatore Regional Centre refused to comment on the issue.