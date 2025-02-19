DMK & allies on NEP: Don’t push us to wage another language war

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin warned the union government that TN may have to wage another ‘mozhi por’ (language war) if the centre is adamant in thrusting three-language policy on the state. “Thousands of us are ready to die to stop Hindi imposition,” he said.

Speaking at the all-party protest organised by the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Chennai on Tuesday against the union government, the DMK youth wing secretary said the centre cannot do anything by force in Tamil Nadu. “By imposing Hindi, they are trying to spoil Tamil Nadu’s rich history and culture and reduce Tamils to second-class citizens,” he said.

Udhayanidhi said, “Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the TN government was rejecting the National Education Policy (NEP) for politics. Let him know, politics comes second for us. Language comes first.”

“All the struggles that happened in Tamil Nadu over the past 100 years can be grouped under two causes — for education and for language.

Now, both are under threat because of NEP,” the deputy CM added.

Udhaya invites AIADMK to fight Hindi imposition

Two persons died in 1938 Tamil language war, hundreds sacrificed their lives in the 1965 language war. If needed, thousands of us are ready to die in 2025 to stop Hindi imposition,” Udhayanidhi said. He also extended an invitation to DMK’s arch rival AIADMK to set aside politics and join hands in the fight.