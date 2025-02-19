Gyms in Tiruppur under police lens for methamphetamine users

TIRUPPUR: Police are monitoring gyms across Tiruppur city to find if methamphetamine is used in the facilities. The action was taken based on input received from a gang that was arrested recently.

Commissioner of Police S Rajendran formed three special teams to conduct surprise checks at hotels and lodges in Tiruppur recently. On February 13 night during a raids at a lodge, a gang of six was arrested with around 8.5 grams of methamphetamine.

During investigation, it was found that the gang bought the methamphetamine from Kerala. Police are on the lookout for the dealer. It was also found that some gym users are using methamphetamine. Following this, another special team has been formed to investigate the matter.

A senior police officer, said, “The gang we arrested purchased methamphetamine for personal use. However, through them, we got to know that some gym goers use methamphetamine to ease the physical pain they undergo during workouts. Hence, we have instructed a team to monitor the gyms and are also taking steps to identify those methamphetamine users.” Rajendran, said, “This is a routine investigation based on a tip-off.”