Man uses government ID & emblem on car, cheats people with job offers near Kotagiri in TN; arrested

NILGIRIS: Crime Branch Police on Monday night arrested a 40-year-old man at Kotagiri for allegedly cheating ten people of more than Rs 1 crore after promising to secure them government jobs. The suspect has been identified as Mano of Horasholai near Kotagiri. He told his victims that he was assistant director of Kotagiri panchayat.

He was traced with the help of his mobile phone signals and arrested within six hours after collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru, directed SP Nisha to investigate a petition submitted during the grievance redress meeting. The petitioner said he gave Rs 2.5 lakh hoping to get a job for his son in Kotagiri panchayat.

Police said, Mano wore a fake government identity card and used the government emblem on his car. “Mano had given fake orders that bore government seal appointing people to jobs such as office assistant in the panchayat. Later, Mano stopped answering their phone calls. After realising they have been cheated, one of the victims, Sathasivam, submitted a petition to the collector on Monday. ,” said a police officer.

Nilgiris SP Nisha told TNIE that Mano had cheated several people in the last one year. “Only ten people have lodged complaint, but we suspect there could be more. Some of Mano’s friends are also involved in the case, and we will arrest all of them soon.” The people who lost money have requested the SP to take steps to recover it. Nisha advised people not to believe anyone who assures to secure government jobs and give money to them. People can lodge complaints against such people at 97898-00100 and 94981-01260.